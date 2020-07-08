Peacefully in his sleep on July 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving brother to Frank, Vince (Carol) and Harry (Colleen) all of Hamilton. Predeceased by parents Peter and Anne and siblings Raymond, Peter, Joanne and Bobby. Loving and proud uncle to nieces Lori, Kathleen, Kim, Karen, Monica, Becky, LeeAnn, Vicki, Susie and Tracy and nephews Frank, Mike, Nick, Marc and Todd. He will be dearly missed by sister-in-law Kathy Speziale and remembered with fondness for his sense of humour and generous heart. Private family celebration of life will take place. Peace and Love. For those who wish, memorial donations made to St Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca