1/1
Angelo Paul SPEZIALE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully in his sleep on July 6, 2020 at the age of 74. Loving brother to Frank, Vince (Carol) and Harry (Colleen) all of Hamilton. Predeceased by parents Peter and Anne and siblings Raymond, Peter, Joanne and Bobby. Loving and proud uncle to nieces Lori, Kathleen, Kim, Karen, Monica, Becky, LeeAnn, Vicki, Susie and Tracy and nephews Frank, Mike, Nick, Marc and Todd. He will be dearly missed by sister-in-law Kathy Speziale and remembered with fondness for his sense of humour and generous heart. Private family celebration of life will take place. Peace and Love. For those who wish, memorial donations made to St Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved