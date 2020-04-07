|
|
Zizzo, Dr. Angelo It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Angelo Joseph Zizzo who is now with his beautiful and beloved wife and soulmate Judy (Blackwood). He was a proud father, grandfather, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend, and doctor to many. He passed away after a brief and difficult illness in the early evening of April 2nd at his cherished St. Joseph's Hospital in his 79th year. Heartbroken are his children Lynn (Bennett, Nathan, Lauren Buckley), Dr. Dean and Gale (Hannah and Aidan) and Mark and Romina (Monique, Lucas). Not a day went by where he did not miss his wife Judy and his family finds peace in the fact that they are together again. Angelo will be missed by his sister Carolyn Cornale (Michael), and brothers David (Francine), Chuck (Clara), Richard (Karen) and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents Angelo Sr. and Angela (Scime). He was blessed to have so many friends and colleagues who loved him as much as we did. Angelo was an icon of Hamilton medicine and at St. Joseph's Hospital where he had spent his entire professional life. He was a family doctor with offices on Hamilton mountain for more than 50 years. He will be remembered not only for what he did, but who he was. He loved his family, his friends, his colleagues and staff. He had a special relationship with his patients, who he spent a lifetime caring for. He was a past President of the Hamilton Academy of Medicine and two-time President of the St. Joseph's Hospital medical staff. He hosted a weekly talk show for a decade on CHML in the 1990s and was a regular on CHCH News. He has received numerous awards and accolades, including the Ontario Medical Association Distinguished Service Award. A forever passionate and enthusiastic teacher and student, Angelo never shied away from educating others and always remained humble enough to continue learning. He was a true student of the art and science of medicine. He will always be remembered as a thoughtful and caring doctor who was universally respected and admired by his patients and colleagues. Mostly, we will miss his intelligence, humor, love of family and zest for life. Charismatic and high energy would be an understatement. He filled and touched every room he entered with his enthusiastic and happy demeanor. His constant whistling and bounce in his step in the halls of his office will be missed by all who worked with him. He worked to care for his patients right up to the end. He attributed his success to an upbringing filled with love and the work ethic of his parents. He graduated from the University of Toronto Medical School with a desire to provide for his family and to truly help people. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the importance of always working hard to accomplish your goals. More than anything, he was a proud and loving husband, father and grandfather. He believed there is nothing more important than family. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at St. Joes for their care and compassion and to his friend Claudette who brought him joy in his last few months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made St. Joseph's Health Foundation and the Hamilton Academy of Medicine Foundation. Celebration of life will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 7, 2020