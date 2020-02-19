Home

Anica Jazvac February 19, 2018 Ve? su prošla ljeta dva od kad s nama više nisi ti. Suza za suzom iz oka beži dok na hladnom grobu Svije?u palim i na kiši pod ambrelom stojim - O kako nam samo fališ ti! No one knows how much I miss you No one knows the bitter pain since I lost you that day Life has never been the same. In my heart your memory lingers, sweet, tender, fond and true. There is no day my dear Anica that I do not think of you. Your Husband Ignac with your children and grandchildren.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020
