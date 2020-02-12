|
Anna passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 92 in Ottawa, Ontario. Loving mother of John (Linda) and much-loved grandma of Christina, Joshua and Kenneth. Dear sister-in-law of Violetta. Predeceased by her husband John Sr. Dear sister of Mary. Predeceased by her sister Barbara and her brothers Toni and Nikola. Anna will be remembered by many nieces and nephews as well as many lifelong friends and neighbours. Visitation for family and friends will be at Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home, (233 Larch Street, Sudbury) Friday, February 14, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. with parish prayers at 7:30 p.m. A Funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Sveti Marko Church (140 Alder St, Sudbury). Interment alongside her husband in the Civic Memorial Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the amazing staff at The Ottawa Hospital, The Queensway Carleton Hospital, The Ottawa West Community Support Services and Meals on Wheels. Donations to The University of Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 12, 2020