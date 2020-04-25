|
At home, and with loving family by her side, Anita passed on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 84 years of age. Predeceased by her beloved husband and best friend, James H. (Jim) Sheppard in 2004. Dearest mother of Lorie Shimmell (John) and Jamie Peritore (Gerlando), and loved grandmother of Whitney, Scott and Alex. Anita's life, in childhood through adulthood and into the wise years, has been full of loving relationships: her cherished parents (Ormel and Irene Leavitt/nee Cooper) and grandparents, her siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbours. Anita's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren honour her life and bring her memory into the future of our family. Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of Anita's life will take place at a later date. If desired, expressions of sympathy, in Anita's memory, to the , the Cancer Assistance Program (Hamilton), or your preferred charity would be sincerely appreciated. Anita always had a friendly smile to share, always cared about others, and her light will shine on. "Wherever You Are, God Is."
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 25, 2020