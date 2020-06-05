Anita was born on November 10, 1935 in St. Leonard, New Brunswick and passed away on May 28, 2020 in the Pleasant Valley Manor, Armstrong, B.C. at the age of 84 years. Anita will be lovingly remembered by her husband Richard of Enderby, B.C.; one brother, Gilbert (Dorothy) Soucy of St. John, New Brunswick; one sister, Laurie Groeneweg of Leamington, Ontario; Richard's brother and sister, R. Charles (Wilda) Cupido and Pamela Cupido of Burlington, Ontario; and one sister-in-law, Annette Soucy of St. Hyacinthe, Quebec. She was preceded in death by her son, Steven Cupido and her brother, Roger Soucy. In respecting Anita's wishes, she was cremated and there will be no funeral service held. Cremation arrangements were made with BETHEL FUNERAL CHAPEL LTD., 5605-27th Street, Vernon, B.C. V1T 8Z5 250-542-1187



