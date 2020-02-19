|
Peacefully with family at her side on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife for over fifty-five years of William (Bill), who together raised two sons and three wonderful grandchildren. Cherished mother of Paul (Maryanne) and Michael (Rhonda). "Nana" was adored by her grandchildren Kathleen, Liam, and Logan. She was so proud of the wonderful people they have become, and the accomplishments they have achieved. She will be dearly missed by her sister Carol and husband Frank, and brother John and wife Jill. "Nini" will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, and other family members in Canada, England, and Holland. Anita will be remembered by all of us for her love of singing, playing cards with the ladies, or lounging by the pool. She was in her happy place when relaxing on a sandy beach in the Caribbean with a nice glass of wine, followed by a fine lobster dinner. Above all else, she loved her family, and rarely missed a play, dance recital, or game on the football field, rugby pitch, or volleyball court. Following a private cremation, visitation will be at Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home, 2241 New Street, Burlington, on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 8 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Carpenter Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020