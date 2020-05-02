Anita Louise Isaac-Miles
(1939-2020) It is with overwhelming sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Anita Louise Isaac- Miles on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in the Caribbean island of St. Kitts she became an elementary school teacher just shortly before she moved to England in 1958. After graduating as a registered nurse in Manchester, U.K. she emigrated to Canada in 1964. After a stint in Niagara-on- the -Lake she relocated to Hamilton's Chedoke Hospital holding positions as Nursing Supervisor and later as Assistant Director of Nursing. During her tenure at Chedoke, she took time out to attend the University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. She finished her career as Manager of Resources and Development at Hamilton Health Sciences. Anita led a very active life serving as a member of the Board of Directors for Hamilton Health Services. She was a member of the Hamilton Zonta Club for Women. She faithfully served in various capacities in Stewart Memorial Church. Her hobbies included arts & crafts, especially her beautiful Japanese Banku embroidery creations. She was an avid gardener, and her Dahlias are a sight to behold. Left behind to mourn her loss are her husband, Winston, her son Ryan, her grandchildren Tristan and Miles, her vast family of siblings, nephews and nieces, cousins and a multitude of friends. She was caring, resourceful, meticulously organized, charitable and talented. Anita will be greatly missed.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 2, 2020.
My condolences to all who loved this beautiful woman who was a friend and mentor to me. She will be deeply missed.
Joanna
Friend
