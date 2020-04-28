|
|
Peacefully, at Shalom Manor, Grimsby on Sunday, April 26, 2020 the LORD called to himself Anje Alida (Ann) VanAndel (nee Oosterhoff) in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Conrad Vanandel (2018). Loved mother of Roland and Cathy, Janet and Nick Vandenoever, Diana and the late Frans Dekker, Brian and Ina, Margaret and Klaas Harink, Paul and Rita, and Ken and Trish. Dear Oma of thirty five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her grandson Michael VanAndel as well as two sisters and one brother. Special thanks to Shalom Manor, in particular the staff of Terrace view 3rd floor for the care, love compassion and dedication shown to mom and us as family in the past two years especially during the restrictions due to theCovid19 pandemic. In lieu if flowers please consider contributions to Shalom Manor. At this time a private family graveside gathering will be held at Vineland Cemetery. Psalm 90 Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020