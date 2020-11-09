1/1
Anka DUJMOVIC
1931-02-10 - 2020-11-07
Passed away peacefully, at the Clarion Nursing Home at the age of 89. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 wonderful years, Jure. Anka will live forever in the hearts of her daughter Milka (Millie) and her husband John Zdelar. Proud and loving Baka of Andrea and Tomislav Strancaric, Marlena and Matthew Borkowski and Gregory and Amanda Zdelar. Prabaka of Lana, Viktor, Leo and Timothy, whom she adored. Predeceased by her five brothers. Survived by her sister-in -law Katie Pecaric of Hamilton, and nephews John and Joe Pecaric and their families. Anka will be fondly remembered by her sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews in Croatia and her many friends in Canada and Croatia. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation at the MARKEY DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Tuesday from 5-8 pm. Rosary at 7:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, 1883 King Street East on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 10 am. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In Anka's memory donations to Holy Cross Church would be appreciated by the family. "Uvijek u nasim srcima i mislima"


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
