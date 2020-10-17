Passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer in her 65th year. Left to mourn and heartbroken is her husband of 42 years Mile (Mike) Milinkovic. Loving mama to Marianne and Tomislav Mesic, Rosemary and Mladen Josipovic, Johnny and Lilly Milinkovic. Beloved baka to her adoring grandchildren Marko, Daniella, Marko, Gabriela, Niko, Rudy and Mikey. Predeceased by her mother Marija (2016) and father Janko (1971). Survived by her aunt Danica Matesic, loving sister Katica and Mate Strgar, sister-in-law Vlatka (late Zvonko) Zivcic, mother-in-law Marija Milinkovic and many nieces and nephews with their families. She will be remembered fondly by her extended family, cousins, kumovi and friends in Canada and Croatia. Ankica was selfless, humble and had a strong love and devotion for her family and her faith. Her children and grandchildren meant the world to her as she did to them. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She was happiest having her family gathered at the table to enjoy her cooking and baking. There was never a shortage of food or palacinke. She worked hard all her life to provide and support her family at Levi's, the family business, Mike-Cro-An Auto Service and caring for her grandchildren. We will forever cherish the happy memories you worked so hard to make for us. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Father Marko, all the LHIN staff, VON nurses and Paramed PSWs for your ongoing commited and compassionate care. Greatest appreciation to Elizabeth and Wendy for your support. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm with Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Church, 1883 King Street East, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10 am. Interment Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ankica's memory can be made to Holy Cross Croatian Church or Croatian Sports and Community Centre of Hamilton. "Ostat ces uvijek u nasim srcima. Pocivaj u miru bozjem." We love you to the moon and back.