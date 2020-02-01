Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Wakely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Elizabeth Wakely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Elizabeth Wakely Obituary
Passed away at Wellington Terrace, Burlington on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Ann was a free-spirit, world-traveller, and possessor of a sharp yet kind wit. Predeceased by her parents John and Irene (nee Reeve), and brother Doug. Survived by nephew Kent. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), Burlington (905-632-3333) on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -