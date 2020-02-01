|
Passed away at Wellington Terrace, Burlington on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Ann was a free-spirit, world-traveller, and possessor of a sharp yet kind wit. Predeceased by her parents John and Irene (nee Reeve), and brother Doug. Survived by nephew Kent. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Smith's Funeral Home, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), Burlington (905-632-3333) on Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020