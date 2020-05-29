Ann Kenney
It is with great sadness that the family of Ann Kenney (predeceased by her husband Jim Kenney) announces her passing after a brief illness. Ann will be lovingly remembered by her three children; Roger (Grace), Bill (Amanda), Valerie (Fred). Ann will also be remembered by her seven Grandchildren; Tyler, Roger, Kyle, Nicolas, Cassie, Cheyenne and Cristin. Due to Covid-19 there will be no viewing or funeral services. Family will decide at a later date.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
