Ann (Deley) Korney
1923-11-23 - 2020-10-18
It is with great sadness that Valerie and Ashley Lucas announce the peaceful passing of their Mother and Grandmother, Ann, on October 18, 2020, at the age of 96. Ann is predeceased by her first husband Matt, her second husband Ben, and her brother Mike Deley. She is survived by her loving sister in British Columbia, Judy Essar, her sister-in-law Ann Deley and many neices and nephews. She will be missed by her son-in-law Peter Fletter as well as her cherished great-grandson Daxton Lucas-Fletter. We would like to thank the Staff of Chartwell Lakeshore Place over the past seven years for their care and in particular for their diligence and efforts in keeping her home a safe haven this year. The small everyday kindnesses of the entry, cleaning, support, administrative, kitchen and agency staff were much appreciated and especially her agency paramed who played cribbage and her staff dance partner. My deepest gratefulness to Mom's Palliative Nurse Joel and Doctors Bartens and Ludlow who accompanied mother and I on our journey to the end of her life. Cremation has taken place. Interment and Celebration of Life will take place once the family is able to reunite when restrictions are lifted.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 3, 2020.
