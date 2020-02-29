|
It is with great sadness that we announce Ann passed away peacefully and has been reconnected with her loving husband of 44 years, Johnny. Feisty to the end, Ann will be deeply missed by her loving children Danny, Vikki (Bob) and Ronald (Lucy). Loving Gramma to John, Molly, Grace, Sam and Carter, she will be fondly remembered for her strength of will and incredible baking. A special thank you to the caring and compassionate staff at Heritage Green who helped make her final journey just a little easier. At the request of the family, cremation has taken place and in lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020