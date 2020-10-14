1/1
Ann Louise Broderick
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Ann Louise, after a brave battle with cancer on October 7, 2020. Predeceased by her sweetheart, husband Edward (1996). She will be dearly missed by her daughters Angela (Dan) Cowan and Linda (Dave) Ullman. Wonderful nana to Matthew Oehm, Jennifer (Rob) Hawley, Sean Cowan, Ryan (Sarah Laidlaw) Cowan and great-gran to Dean Hawley. Lovingly remembered by her brother Richard (Pauline) Miller, nieces Caroline (Ian) Duffy and Alison Miller and nephew Graham (Sarah) Miller in England, along with her great-nieces and nephew and her amazing friends at St. George's Church in Burlington. A very special thank you to her family at the Brantford Dialysis Clinic and to the Doctors and Nurses on 6 south at Hamilton General Hospital for all their care and support. May you find peace and comfort in the arms of the Lord. I love you, mom, until we meet again.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
