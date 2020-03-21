|
|
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ann on March 18, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Nick (2009). Loving mother of Patricia Varaljai (Vince), Diane, Nick (Miranda). Predeceased by her daughter Katherine. Cherished Baba of Jayden, Jaslyn and Olivia. Dear sister of Olga Boyko (the late Bill), Elizabeth Yacyeko (the late Emil), Susie Smithson, Dan Onysyk (Vicky). Predeceased by her three sisters and three brothers. Will be sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Ann was an avid gardener and an exceptional cook, wife and mother. Special thanks to the staff of Pine Villa Nursing Home. Visitation at MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday from 7-9 pm. Private family funeral service and burial at Mountview Gardens.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020