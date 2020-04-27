|
Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Deer Park Villa, Grimsby at the age of 93. Predeceased by, and now forever united with her beloved husband Morris (2010). Devoted and loving Mother of Michael (Stephanie). Cherished Baba of Jarod and Eric. A private family interment will take place, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. The family thanks the staff at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital and Deer Park Villa for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in the memory of Ann to The Heart and Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 27, 2020