Ann VANDYK
Passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020. She was born March 17, 1939 in Glasgow Scotland moving to Canada in 1961. Predeceased by her loving husband Bill Vandyk. Loving mother of Ann-Marie Hachey, Glenn and Danielle Divers, Step mother of Bev, Tim, Jamie, Billy, and Marilyn, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Also great Auntie to many nieces and nephews in Scotland and England. Special thanks to all the staff at Idlewyld Manor for the past 5 years of excellent service. Our mom spent years of dedicated service volunteering in the Hamilton community and working as a Social Worker with the YWCA. Her love of her family and life spilled into everything she did, always having a quick wit, fabulous smile and laughter to share with everyone. Memorial serve to follow in Spring of 2021.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 20, 2020.
