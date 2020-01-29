|
|
Peacefully, the Lord called unto Himself his servant Ann from West Haldimand General Hospital, Hagersville on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Ann Werkman (nee Hogeveen), beloved wife of the late Melvin (2013), in her 94th year. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Leo and Darlene, Joe Van Boort, Jerry and Connie, Frances Dzuba and Bob Zawislak, and Donald and Sandy. Predeceased by her daughters Shirley Solvsten and Cathy Van Boort. Dear Beppe of 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law of Sietske Wolthuizen, Alice and John Mans, Frances and George Vandersluis, and Andy Hogeveen. Predeceased by her siblings and their spouses Andy and Pat, Peter and Tillie, Chuck, Homme Wolthuizen, Ted Douwes, Dinie, Shirley and Ibe, Sylvia and Ted Visser, Tobey and Sally, and Grace and Ron Koornstra. Friends are invited to call at the COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 19 Talbot Street West, Jarvis on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The funeral service for Ann will be held at Ebenezer Christian Reformed Church, 139 Talbot Street East, Jarvis on Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. Interment Knox Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Jarvis. Donations to Parkview Meadows Retirement Home, Jarvis Community Christian School or the would be appreciated by the family. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020