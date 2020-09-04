1/1
Anna ANDREWS
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mother, Anna Petrina Andrews (née Di Salvo), on August 29, 2020, in her 92nd year, at Amica Dundas. Anna was the cherished wife of the late Ross Gerald Andrews. She was a wonderful, caring mother to their three children, Kathryn, Thomas, and William. She took great pride in her nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was also a kind mother-in-law and a treasured friend. Anna herself was a beautiful person, inside and out. She enjoyed relaxing in Muskoka, golfing and curling at Dundas Valley Golf and Curling Club in her younger years, as well as playing bridge, Scrabble, and her daily crossword puzzles. As a young girl, she attended St. Joseph School, as did her nine siblings, then went on to Loretto Academy and Westdale High. Anna became an accomplished bookkeeper, first working at Farrar's Clothing and then for the family business, Andrews Jewellers. She was later a successful businesswoman in her own right, with her lovely dress shops, 'Anna's Fashions' in Hamilton and Ancaster. Anna enjoyed volunteer work at Richard Beasley School, serving meals at the special occasion dinners of Wesley Urban Ministries, and especially helping at the Good Shepherd's Christmas Dinner and Party. In accordance with her wishes, no public service will be held. Cremation has taken place this past week, and she will rest with her family at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Good Shepherd of Hamilton: www.goodshepherdcentres.ca. Condolences, photos and memories may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CIRCLE OF LIFE CREMATION AND BURIAL CENTRE
100 King St. E
Dundas, ON L9H 1C4
(905) 628-8558
