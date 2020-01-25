|
|
In loving memory of Anna Cherubini, an incredible woman who was a loving wife to Tony, best friend and sister to Fiorentina, and the most amazing ZiZia to Oreste, Silvana and Jenny. It's been 4 years today that we've been without our ZiZia. Our hearts have been broken since that day and the pain has never gone away. It's still very hard to face the days without her, she was the one person that everyone depended on and there's not a day that goes by without thinking of her. Although our hearts will never mend, we know she's there walking with us, giving her guidance and advice. Loving and missing you always, your sister Fiorentina, nephew Oreste and nieces Silvana and Jenny Memorial Mass to be held on January 26th at St. Anthony's Church at 10:30AM
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020