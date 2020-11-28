1/1
Anna Domenica (DiCenzo) Stewart
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ann in the early hours on November 25, 2020 at the age of 72. Ann will be reunited with the love of her life and husband of 50 years, Peter. Predeceased by her mother Cesira Marciano (Vacca), father Guido DiCenzo, and brother Paul. She will be missed dearly by her children Jason, Angie (Ben), Jackie, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many extended family and friends. Ann built a loving home for her family full of joy, tradition and music. She inspired all by her strength and endless energy running marathons, Zumba classes and trail walks with friends. Fond memories of her time spent in Hamilton, New Brunswick, Port Elgin, Belize, San Francisco, Edmonton, and Italy. Special thank you to the amazing and heroic ER & ICU teams at Juravinski Hospital for their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life to be scheduled. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre Foundation.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 28, 2020.
