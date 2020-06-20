Our dear mother and Oma, in her 95th year, passed peacefully and comfortably on June 11th at Idlewyld Manor. Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Kazimierz, in 1993. Beloved mother of Joseph Tomasik (Helen) and John Tomasik (Anna). Proud and loving grandmother of Leigh, Angie, Paul (Meghan) and Lauren Tomasik. Great-grandmother of Annie and Jack Tomasik. Also survived by nieces Susan Wilson and Christine Tartaglia (daughters of sister Anna Maria Olszewski, who passed in 1986) and daughter-in-law, Lori Tomasik. Annelie was a selfless, hard working woman who dedicated her life to the betterment of her family. She wanted little for herself and everything for her children. Forever in our hearts, we will be eternally grateful. Sincere appreciation to all the staff at Idlewyld Manor for their compassionate care during the past eight years. Laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on June 13, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.