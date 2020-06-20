Anna Elisabeth (Annelie) TOMASIK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our dear mother and Oma, in her 95th year, passed peacefully and comfortably on June 11th at Idlewyld Manor. Predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Kazimierz, in 1993. Beloved mother of Joseph Tomasik (Helen) and John Tomasik (Anna). Proud and loving grandmother of Leigh, Angie, Paul (Meghan) and Lauren Tomasik. Great-grandmother of Annie and Jack Tomasik. Also survived by nieces Susan Wilson and Christine Tartaglia (daughters of sister Anna Maria Olszewski, who passed in 1986) and daughter-in-law, Lori Tomasik. Annelie was a selfless, hard working woman who dedicated her life to the betterment of her family. She wanted little for herself and everything for her children. Forever in our hearts, we will be eternally grateful. Sincere appreciation to all the staff at Idlewyld Manor for their compassionate care during the past eight years. Laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery on June 13, 2020. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved