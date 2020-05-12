Anna Elizabeth STIRLING
Passed away on the evening of May 8, 2020 at the Ridgeview Long Term Care facility in Stoney Creek at the age of 83. Finally at rest following a stroke event and a difficult two year ordeal she leaves behind seven children including son Stephen (Julie Ann), son Daniel (Sue), son Michael (Michelle), daughter Kelly Magrin (Dave), son Bob (Lee), son Scott (Lisa) and son Jeff (Inessa). Cherish grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her late husbands Henry Arthur Schultz (1961) and James Howard Stirling (2014). Growing up on Walnut Street S in Hamilton, a retiree of the Wentworth County Board of Education, past member of the East Hamilton Optimus organization and the St Johns pet therapy team, Anna leaves behind many friends and aquatints. Arrangements through Cresmount Funeral Home have already taken place with cremation and internment at Bayview Cemetery. Given the current isolation restrictions, a service and celebration of life will be organized at a later date. The family wishes to thank the kind and caring staff of the Ridgeview LTC home for their diligence and compassion during these extraordinary times. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
May 12, 2020
I will miss you deeply! Always smiling no matter what. Never complained, sweet and loving. Love you and will miss you! Love Tracey xoxo
Tracey Hrach
