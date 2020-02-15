|
With great sadness we announce the passing of Anna Fuciarelli on February 13, 2020 in her 83rd year. She passed peacefully surrounded by family at Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. Beloved wife and best friend of Gabriel for 62 years. Dearly loved mother of Clerio (Dora), John (Susan), Paul (Nelma). Adored and cherished nonna of Michael (Giovanna), Marc (Jacqueline), Natasha, Devon (Sarah), Dayna, Jordan, Alexander, Sebastian, Tamara (Klavdiy), Phillip and bisnonna of Adrian. Beloved sister of Angela and the late Edolo Bucci. Predeceased by her sister Odelia and the late Terzino Dibraccio. Sister-in-law to the late Igino and Nineta Fuciarelli, Antonina Fuciarelli, Giuliana and the late Gabriel Corsini. Survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Italy. Anna's greatest joy was cooking for and being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She had a life well lived and left a legacy of love and kindness. Anna battled cancer for the last few months of her life with courage, strength and a sense of peace. Her love, inspiration, guidance and wisdom will be missed. A special thank you to Gabriel who loved and cherished Anna, especially the care and compassion given during the difficult times of her illness. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donation may be made to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice. A private funeral was held at her request.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 15, 2020