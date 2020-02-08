|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in her 94th year. She is reunited with her beloved husband John E. Lovell (2011) and treasured son John D. Lovell (2018). Much loved mother of Joanne and Karen Lovell (Victoria Wilson). Cherished grandmother of Sandy and Scott Woods (Ashley); Alena Saunders (Tim Rogers), Nathan and Shaun Lovell; Jack and Katie Wilson. Adored great-grandmother of Joshua; Jack and Jemma; Knox and Levi. Dear aunt of Lynn (Smithson) Halloran (Mike) and Gregg Spinks (Linda). Anna will also be fondly remembered by many extended family members, neighbours, and friends. Anna worked as a bookkeeper at Cody's, then the Chamber of Commerce before starting her family. She was a member of the Rebekah Lodge in Hamilton and then later in Oakville. A long-time member of Knox Church in Burlington, Anna was a talented seamstress, knitter, crocheter, and quilter, and enjoyed her membership at the Burlington Senior Centre. She will be best remembered for her generous spirit, sense of humour, quick smile, and cheerful laugh. The family thanks Laura (Homewell PSW) and the nurses on the Palliative Care Unit at Joseph Brant, with special thanks to Teresa. In keeping with Anna's wishes, Cremation has taken place. A Service of Remembrance will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line, BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by a reception. Private interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to theAngelProject.ca would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020