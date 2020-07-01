Passed away at her home on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in her 102nd year. Beloved wife of the late Flaviano (2003). Loved mother of Vince Izzo (Else), Lucy Izzo (Paul) and the late Marie Constable (Jim). Cherished grandmother of Alexander (Stephanie), Tiffany (Dean), Jonathan, Amanda (Rob), Christina and Jennifer (Adrian) and great-grandmother of Simone, Tyler, Alexander, Connor, Reilly, Jake, Julian, Christienne-Marie and Scarlett. Predeceased by her siblings Michele, Santina, Elvira and Leondina. Anna will also be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews here and in Italy. As was Anna's wish, there will be no visitation. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 120 Sherman Avenue North (at Barton) Hamilton on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Juravinski Cancer Centre, St. Ann's Church or the charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the Funeral Home. All visitors are asked to please wear a face covering. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222).
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 1, 2020.