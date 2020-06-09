Dearest Family and Friends of our dear mother Anna Marie Balsor: It is with enormous grief that we, Valerie, Louis, Bradley and Deanna announce the passing of our "Mum", beautiful wife of 63 years to Larry, and Grammy to Ainsley Nagy (Peter), Justin Balsor ( Caitlin), Elise Nagy (Arvee), Philip Balsor (Madi) and Nathan Balsor (Jenny). Anna-Marie was also a very special and proud Great- Grandmother to Hudson and Quinton Short, Anna also predeceases her only sister Gloria Porcelli (Philip Carlton) and is predeceased by her brother Jerry Porcelli and sister-in-law Molly. Anna was also the lifelong friend and sister in law to Gerald Balsor (Marie) Belva Klaggs, (Barry) Mary Matheson (Bill), Ronnie Balsor (Beverly), Harold Balsor (Shirley) and her best friend Shirley Wyse (Bob). She loved and cared for all of her cousins in Welland, nieces and nephews from both the Balsor and the Porcelli families. Our family wishes to thank all of the nursing, personal support and recreational staff at Idlewyld Manor for their incredible love, support, attention and kind words to our mother. A celebration of life and memorial will be held in Anna's honour at a future date. Our mom has now joined into eternal grace with her mother and father, Mary and Ernie Porcelli and in-laws Christine and John Abram and all of those she loved dearly. May God's perpetual light shine upon you Mum, until we meet again. We miss you already.