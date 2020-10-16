It is with great sadness that the family announces the peaceful passing of Anna on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the John Noble Home, Brantford, at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John (Al) Eldon (1999). Loving mother to Mark of Brantford, and Allan (Terry) of Wasaga Beach. Grandmother to Wesley (Chesley) of Calgary, Alex (Caitlynn) of Waterford, and special gift Catherine (Fred) of Edmonton. Great grandmother to Benjiman William. Survived by sister Dawn (Ken) Gurschick of Calgary, and sister-in-laws Gina (Bill) Philpott of Kingston, NS, Laraine (Gerry) Brown of Hamilton, and Lois (Ed) Tait of Niagara Falls. Anna will be dearly missed by her nieces, nephews, close friends and extended family. Cremation has taken place. She will join with her beloved, hands finally held for eternity, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Hamilton in the spring next year, following her "Final Road Trip Adventure" to the Maritimes. A very special thank you to all the care staff at The John Noble Home. Anna became known as a "HOOT" on Brant Terrace. She loved you all, and you loved her back! If desired, please consider a donation in her memory to your local Alzheimer Society. Online memories and condolences can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca