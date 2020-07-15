Anna MIZZI

It is with great sadness, but with joy and in celebration of the life of an amazing woman, that we announce the passing of Anna. Anna left us suddenly but peacefully in the arms of her family on July 13, 2020. She lived a life of dedication to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Anna was born in Sydney, N.S. on November 1, 1927, daughter of the late Mary and Alec Huczyszyn. Anna, along with her husband Eddy (predeceased), did everything they could to give their four children the best lives possible. Beloved wife of Edward for 60 years, and father of Paulina (Douglas Summerfield, predeceased) (Barrie, predeceased) Wilson, Edward (Bari) Mizzi, Virginia (Robert) Gutauskas and Cynthia (Antonio) Leite. Grandmother of Alicia (Jason) Sliepenbeek, Nicole (Brandon) Van Gassen, Katharine Gutauskas, Victoria (AJ) Mizzi, Thomas (Amanda) Leite, Jennifer (Josh) Pereira, Andrew (Eleana) Mizzi, Paul (Kayla) Leite and Alexander (Cassandra DeStephanis) Leite, and Great-grandmother of Maximilian and Sophia Van Gassen, Scarlett and Isla Leite and Aria Sliepenbeek. She is also survived by her brother John Huczyszyn, and sisters Katherine Cuff, Barbara (John) Reichenbach, and Patricia (Bob) Gordon. Anna is also predeceased by her brother Michael Huczyszyn, and sisters Olga Martinello, Mary Cumby, and Sophie Huczyszyn. Anna could do anything and do it all with determination and focus! She was an amazing cook, baker, gardener, builder, was still cutting her own grass until she was 91 and lived in her own house until this past January. If you happened to drop by her house, she always had food ready with a cup of tea and always made you feel at home and part of her family. She was worldly and could hold a conversation with anyone about anything. She loved and connected with children and youth in a special way. Anna prayed the rosary everyday and her faith was her strength and guided her life. She loved Canada and was grateful for the Blessing of having been born and living in Canada. She had an infectious laugh that would fill the room and brighten your day and she never seemed to age or change. Anna always made you feel good. She was so smart and quick right to the end. Best of all she was the most loving, selfless, giving mother and creative grandmother and great-grandmother. We are changed now, not because she left us but because she touched us. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends will be received at Markey Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King St. E., Hamilton (905 547-1121) on Thursday July 16th, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A private Funeral Mass will be held for family only at St. Luke's Catholic Church. As expressions of sympathy, please make donations to St. Luke's RC Church, the Canadian Deafblind Association or your favourite charity.