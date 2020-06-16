It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the passing of our mother and much loved Nonna, Anna Palazzo on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the age of 81. Despite these difficult times she had the joy of spending her last day surrounded by the love of her children Vince and his wife Silvia, Antonietta and her husband George Palios. She entered into eternal rest, to once again be reunited with her loving husband Michele. As difficult as the last day was, it was also a day filled with much joy as she was able to spend precious moments with each and every one of her beloved grandchildren: Andrea (John), David, Melissa (Morgan), Christopher, Jordan and Alex. They were able to share treasured memories of times spent together and we know that she was given comfort and peace that they were by her side. She will finally be able to rejoin her mother Maria and her father Antonio, who passed away when she was only two months old. She was the youngest of nine children. Dear sister and sister in law of Guilia and the late Nicola DiRisio, Maria and the late Giuseppe D'Angelo. Predeceased by Teresa DiIelsi, Luigi and Giuseppina DiIelsi, Guistina and Antonio, Michele and Semplicia DiIelsi, Peppino and Teresa DiIelsi, Giuseppina and Rescino. Dear sister in law of Emilia and the late Antonio Palazzo, Eraldo and Karen Palazzo, Elena and Mario Zampiello, the late Maria and Vittorio Lomma. Survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and France. Special thanks to Dr. Leda Lagrotteria, Nurse Jarah, and the staff at St. Joseph's Hospital for your compassionate care. Ma, your phone line will forever be busy with your many friends calling. Latte café will not be the same without your famous lemon cookies that were loved by all. Visitation at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL 43 Barton St. E (near James) on Wednesday June 17, from 5-9 p.m. Chapel Service we be held at the funeral home chapel on Thursday June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Burlington. Due to the mandated Public Health Restrictions, The funeral home will be monitoring the visitation allowing only a 30% capacity. Please visit the Friscolanti website or call the funeral home, 905-522-0912 for more information. "You left us beautiful memories. Your love is still our guide. Although we cannot see you, You're always by our side." We love you, our beautiful Ma and Nonna.



