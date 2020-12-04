1/1
Anna POLAK
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Anna Polak on December 1, 2020 at the age of 96. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Peter and their son John. Survived and deeply missed by her children Peter (Cheryl) and MaryAnn Willis. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Peter (Cinzia), Kory, Christopher (Alexandra), KatyAnn (Jordan), Michael (Keisha), and Natalie; and great-grandchildren Spencer, Ava, Anna, Kieran, Lincoln, and Weston. She will also be missed by her family in Austria, and many friends. Anna's beautiful gardens will be missed by all who enjoyed them from the front porch. Her family will always remember her laughter and kindness. We were all truly blessed to have had her in our lives. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121 for visitation and mass. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Friends and family are invited to the Markey-Dermody Funeral Home, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday December 7th from 6 until 8 p.m., with Rosary Prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Incarnation of our Blessed Lord Church (at Barton and Nash) on Tuesday December 8th at 10 a.m., with interment to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
DEC
7
Rosary
08:00 PM
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
DEC
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Incarnation of our Blessed Lord Church
DEC
8
Interment
Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery
