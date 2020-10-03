1/1
Anna Solski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence on Friday, October 2, 2020 in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) Solski, second husband Jerry Shea and daughter Patricia Woodworth. Will be sadly missed by daughter Linda and husband Shaun Flannery, grandson Edward Potter, great-granddaughter Amanda Potter, great-great-granddaughters Lylah and Khylee Stevenson. Survived by nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the VON Miriam, the LHIN Laura and the staff at St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. A cemetery interment for immediate family only. Donations to breast cancer would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel
322 Fennell Ave East
Hamilton, ON L9A1T2
9053872111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cresmount Funeral Home - Fennell Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved