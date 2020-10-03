Anna Solski

Passed away at St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence on Friday, October 2, 2020 in her 98th year. Predeceased by her husband William (Bill) Solski, second husband Jerry Shea and daughter Patricia Woodworth. Will be sadly missed by daughter Linda and husband Shaun Flannery, grandson Edward Potter, great-granddaughter Amanda Potter, great-great-granddaughters Lylah and Khylee Stevenson. Survived by nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the VON Miriam, the LHIN Laura and the staff at St. Elizabeth Retirement Residence. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. A cemetery interment for immediate family only. Donations to breast cancer would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com