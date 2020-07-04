It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Anna Tristani on July 2, 2020, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Elio Tristani for over 60 years and loving mother of Peter (Ann) and Lorraine Pettinato (Anthony). Treasured Nonna of Paul, Lauren (Sebastian), Jessica, Erica (fiancé Mathieu), Maddalin, Olivia and Abby. Dear sister to the late Maddalena (late Giovanni) Pace. Sister-in-law to the late Giacomo Tristani (late Giovanna), the late Cesidia Oddi (late Vittorio), the late Fernando Tristani (lolanda), Irma Chiota (late Domenico), Rosario Tristani (Carmela) and the late Iva D'Amato (Fiore). Cherished Zia Nina of Silvana Cobb and her family. Also, Zia to many nieces and nephews. Anna left her hometown, Pettorano sul Gizio, Italy, in 1955 to join Elio in Hamilton to begin their new life together. Anna devoted her life to her family ensuring that they were well taken care of. Her pride and joy was to see her family around the dining room table enjoying her homecooked meals with plenty of laughter. Anna was the embodiment of resilience and was strong until the end. A special thank you to her neighbours, Steve and Diana, along with their girls, who looked after 'Nonna'. A visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Home, 43 Barton Street East on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please keep in mind, Covid-19 restrictions; physical distancing and wearing of a mask is mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Parish, 200 Mount Albion Rd, Hamilton on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, in Burlington. Please note that the Funeral Mass will follow social distancing rules as well. We will miss your pasta and cookies. We will miss your jokes and smile, but most of all we will miss the security of knowing you were always nearby. Nonna, you made us happy, you kept us fed, without you, Nonna, many tears will be shed. While this has been hard, Nonna, we take comfort in knowing that you're not really far, because part of you will always be in our hearts.