Annamma OLIVER
Peacefully on November 19, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital in her 83rd year. Predeceased by her husband Priestly and son Samuel "Regi". Loving mother of Sherri (Naz) and grandma of Nathan. Dear sister of Martha Joseph, Cherian Achen and the late Achamma Mathew. Will be missed by niece Annie and many family in Canada and abroad. Annamma retired in 2001 from the Hamilton General Hospital as a registered nurse. She was a proud member of the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church. Special thank you to the staff on 4 West at the Hamilton General Hospital for their excellent care. A private family service and interment will take place. In memory of Annamma donations made to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 21, 2020.
