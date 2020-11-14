1/1
Anne CAREY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Anne Carey, on November 11, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 76. She will be deeply missed by John, her loving husband of 50 years, and their children Jennifer, James, and Christopher. Predeceased by her daughter Catherine, and lovingly remembered by son-in-law Stefan Pieczora. Anne was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on September 2, 1944. She was the seventh of fourteen children of Frank and Mary Kenny. Her family moved to Windsor in the 1950's, where Anne met and married John Carey. They moved to Burlington in 1974, and settled in Hamilton in 1982. After staying home to raise their four children whom she loved dearly, Anne resumed her education. She attended McMaster University and University of Toronto, where she received a Bachelor of Education. She then taught for many years with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. Due to the current pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date, when more people are safely able to attend. If desired, memorial contributions to the Coronary Care Unit at the Hamilton General would be appreciated by Anne's family. They would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care Anne received while she was there. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
9055471121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Markey-Dermody Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved