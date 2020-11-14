It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved wife and mother, Anne Carey, on November 11, 2020 at the Hamilton General Hospital at the age of 76. She will be deeply missed by John, her loving husband of 50 years, and their children Jennifer, James, and Christopher. Predeceased by her daughter Catherine, and lovingly remembered by son-in-law Stefan Pieczora. Anne was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on September 2, 1944. She was the seventh of fourteen children of Frank and Mary Kenny. Her family moved to Windsor in the 1950's, where Anne met and married John Carey. They moved to Burlington in 1974, and settled in Hamilton in 1982. After staying home to raise their four children whom she loved dearly, Anne resumed her education. She attended McMaster University and University of Toronto, where she received a Bachelor of Education. She then taught for many years with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board. Due to the current pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date, when more people are safely able to attend. If desired, memorial contributions to the Coronary Care Unit at the Hamilton General would be appreciated by Anne's family. They would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the compassionate care Anne received while she was there. Arrangements entrusted to Markey-Dermody Funeral Home.