|
|
In loving memory of our dear mother and grandmother we are sad to announce the passing of Anne Carroll, born in Carmyle Scotland. Anne was predeceased by her husband Jimmy and is survived by her sons Paul and Graham and grand daughter Emma. Anne is also warmly remembered by nieces Kathleen and Maureen and nephews Michael and Colin plus many more in Scotland. Mom, you will always be remembered and loved by all who knew you. Anne has requested no services.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 21, 2020