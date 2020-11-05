1/
Anne CARROLL
Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on November 2, 2020 in her 77th year. Loving mother of Kendra Tomasic (Steve). Proud Grammy of Micah and Jacob. Dear sister of Paul Marcus (Barbara) and George Marcus (Linda). She is survived by her niece and nephews as well as many loved friends, many of whom were like family to her, especially Hilda, Suzanne and Carolyn. Anne spent her career in the insurance industry and worked many years for Knox, Vickars, McLean. After retiring from the HUB Group, she moved to Hamilton to be closer to her family and made many dear friends along the way. Due to Covid-19 restritions, the immediate family will gather for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 3 p.m., please join them virtually at http://distantlink.com/dlm53.html, Password- Arbor2020. Please have a glass of wine ready. In memory of Anne, please write a letter to someone you love or do a good deed for a stranger.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
(905) 648-3852
