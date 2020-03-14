|
In loving memory of Anne; beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, devoted nurse, friend. You will always live forever in our hearts, Never forgotten. Five years have passed since that sad day Since death its gloom, it's shadows ray Within our home, where all seemed bright, And took from us a shining light, We miss that light, and ever will, Her vacant place there is none to fill. God saw the road was getting rough And the hills were hard to climb, So he closed your weary eyelids And whispered "Peace be thine." "Love of my life. Until we are together again, Rest in peace, perfect peace" - Hubby Bob and family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 14, 2020