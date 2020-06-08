Anne Gladys Rutherford
1941 - 2020
Born June 16, 1941. With courage and inner strength on June 6, 2020, best friend and loving wife of the late Lewis Walter. Loving mother of David W. (Rhonda), Randy L., Ronald G. (Jackie), Jeffrey L. (Tracey). Daughter of the late Pearl France, George Fletcher and step-father Harold S. France. Anne's precious grandchildren, David L., Deanne, Drew, David-Ryan, Adam, Rachel, Amber, Megan, Nathaniel, Kim and many great-grandchildren. Brothers George (Carole), the late Lloyd (Roni), Dennis (Karla), Lawrence, John (late Bonnie) and sister Kathy and Enrique. Brothers-in-law late Fred (Peg), Don (late Sidney), Jerry (Marilyn), Bill (Sharon). Best friends of the late Jeanette (Gord), Diana (Den). Poetry can be one of the treasures of life. I hope mine has brought some insight of feeling to someone. Love to all. Anne. A private family visitation and funeral service will be held at DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek. Interment to follow at Eastlawn Cemetery. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
