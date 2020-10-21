1/1
Anne Lena (Schalme) BUTCHKO
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anne on October 20, 2020 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter (1989), parents Nicholas and Mary Schalme. Anne will be reunited with her siblings Zelma, Minnie, Nick and Edward. Survived by her brother Walter and sister Shirely. Cherished cousin to Donna and John Harrop. Anne will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews. Private graveside service was held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Resurrection Cemetery officated by Fr. Kekis. Special thanks to the staff at Macassa Lodge for their kind care and compassion. Online condolences can be left at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
