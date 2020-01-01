Home

Anne Maria Christensen

A Danish Princess passed away at Alexander Place on December 29, 2019 at the age of 85. Predeceased by her husband, Bertel in 2008, Anne will be missed by her sons, Mark, and Eric (Jacquie), grandchildren Jessica (Bryan), Mackenzie (Bryan) and Mathew. Sister and friend. Anne lived to help others. She truly loved her friends and family. She cherished blue skies and get-together's, Christmas and children. She was such an important part of so many lives and we are blessed to have been a part of her's. We love you Anne www.smithsfh.com
