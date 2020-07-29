May 8th, 1937- July 24th, 2020 It is with great sadness and grief that we announce the passing of our mother, Anne Marie Boardman on Friday in her hometown of Hamilton. Anne was predeceased by the love of her life, Al, in 1994, and her dear siblings Ron Collier and his wife Mary, Jean Shaw and her husband Joe and very recently by her "little sister" Eileen Hadall (Roy). Survived by her brother Murray Collier and his wife Sondra, who are two of her closest friends. Anne was the proud Mother of Gary Boardman (Tina) and Nancy Kish (Jeremy) and adoring Grandma to Makenna, Eric and Taylor and Lauren, William and Sam. She also loved all animals especially her grand-pets Levi, Monty, Stella and Oliver. She will be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Anne loved to travel, sew, knit, bake, do puzzles, sudoku and crosswords. She loved spending time with her friends dancing, playing games, enjoying luncheons and walking with "Packer's Trackers" The family would like to thank the amazing team of nurses and doctors at Juravinski Hospital for their care and compassion. Special thanks to Dr. Packer for taking such good care of Mom, and Dr. Foley and his team, especially Terri Lynn Vandendool whom Mom referred to as her angel. Anne was always there for her family and friends and we're grateful she was able to see her grand-kids grow into young adults. She did everything with style and was a vibrant, beautiful and active woman until her final days. Cremation has taken place and online condolences can be made at maclarkfuneralhome.com
. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Mom used to say "Don't wish your life away" so in her memory, live every moment to it's fullest! Love you Mom.