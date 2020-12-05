1/1
Together again, when on Saturday, November 28, 2020 Anne joined her beloved husband Ernest May. Anne will be sadly missed by children Richard (Julie) of Dunnville, Jim (Linda) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Fred (Ruth) of Niagara Falls; grandchildren Ian (Shannon), Camryn Holmes (Michael), Kimberley (Derek Meerburg) of Whitby, Michael (Danielle) of Stoney Creek, Meiling (Kevin) of Boston, MA., Jasmine Wood (Chris) of Bellingham, Washington State, Sara (David Sharer) of Barrie and Alex (Liza) of Oakville; great-grandchildren Katlin, Emily Holmes, Abigail Holmes, Seth Sharer, Adelynn Meerburg. Anne was an avid golfer and right up until the passing of her devoted Ernest, she loved to line dance and even roller skate. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, Burlington. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Dec. 5, 2020.
