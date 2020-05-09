It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anne Skurka at age 91. Loving, dedicated mother to her children Kristine (Marcel Gingras) and David (Michelle), devoted grandma to Alexander, Hunter and Riley. Anne was predeceased by husbands John Grib and John Skurka. Anne liked to tell people to be a 'somebody' and she strived to be the best she could be throughout her life. Coming from a small village in Slovakia, becoming a well-respected legal secretary in Hamilton, then transitioning to be a successful entrepreneur and then a property investor. Of all her life's work, raising Kristine and later David were her proudest achievements. Anne loved her family and few things gave her greater pleasure than to create holiday feasts for them in her younger years. She was independent with a sharp mind and enjoyed discussing business matters well into her 80's. Anne made her own timely decisions about her respective dwellings; from her house in Burlington into a condominium and lastly into a retirement home, both in Etobicoke. She appreciated all of the personal attention she received from her private caregivers and the staff of Scarlett Heights in the last few years. Everyone knew that she took great pride in her appearance, going to the hairdresser's weekly and dressing up every day. She was a beautiful person inside and out. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 Pandemic, only a small, limited, private family service is permitted. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later time as Anne would have wanted. For those who wish, memorial donations to Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada