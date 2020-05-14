Anne Thomson
1935 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mom and grandma, Anne Marjory Thomson (nee Williams) on May 12, 2020 at the age of 84. She will be desperately missed by her family and friends. Loving "mom" to David (Jane), Paul (Julie), and Dan (Roz) and Steve. Very proud grandma to Emma (Zack), Megan, Madeline, Sophie and Isabelle. She will be also missed by her sisters-in-law, Lorna and Mary, and her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Anne was a teacher with the Hamilton Wentworth District School Board for 30 years. She was an inspiring and passionate educator who was influential in the lives of many students at Mary Hopkins School in Waterdown. A talented musician, she was actively involved with the Hamilton Opera, singing in numerous operas at Theatre Aquarius and Hamilton Place. Anne was a long time member of the St. James United Church Congregation. Anne was very fond of the outdoors and enjoyed working in her gardens and watching the wildlife. She was an avid walker who could be seen walking through Waterdown right up to her final days. Throughout her years, Anne enjoyed golfing, knitting, drawing, journalling and skiing. Many thanks to the kind staff at Village Manor and Hamilton General Hospital for their kindness and compassion during this difficult time. A celebration of Anne's life will take place at a later date when it is safe to do so. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, Alzheimer's Society or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 14, 2020.
