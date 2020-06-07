Annette Jackson
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Annette Jackson on June 5, 2020 in her 72nd year. Cherished mother of Emma (Jason), Daniel (Kelly), loving nana to Ian & Rayanne and foster mom to the many children that came to be in her care over her 25 years as a foster parent. Special thanks to Dr. Carlisle and the entire team at St. Joe's. As per Annette's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Gone but never forgotten.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 7, 2020.
