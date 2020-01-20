|
|
Passed away peacefully on January 17th at the Idlewyld Manor, Hamilton in her 94th year. Pre-deceased by her huband Michael, Annie is survived by her loving sons George and Peter (Cathy), and grandchildren Ashlie (Aaron), Corey (Brittany), Darren and George JR. Special thanks to the caring and attentive staff at Idlewyld Manor. Visitation will be held at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home, 796 Upper Gage Avenue on Wednesday, January 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A celebration of Annie's life will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:30, with burial at Holy Sepulchre Catholic Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 20, 2020