Annie May Ruetch
1930-06-04 - 2020-08-18
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Annie May Ruetch on August 18th 2020 in her 90th year. She is at rest with her first husband Norman Ruetch and her first love, James Kennedy. She is survived by her four children; Laurie Leek, Susan Ruetch, David (Irene) Ruetch and Daniel (Karen) Ruetch. She is predeceased by her son Robert (Faye). May had 14 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 27, 2020.
